New Website Provides Vaccination Information for Windsor-Essex

A new website is being launched to provide people across Windsor-Essex with all the information they need on getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

'WE Vax dot ca' is a partnership between the City of Windsor, Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores Healthcare and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens calls the website a "one-stop shop " to provide all the information on the local vaccination plan, procedures and a link to the appointment booking portal on the health unit website.

Dilkens says some people can get a little overwhelmed looking for vaccination information on the health unit website.

"It's all there but you have to search and it it can be a little difficult to get specific information," he says. " This is just related to vaccinations because we know for the foreseeable future, the next six or seven months, this is what everyone is going to want to know about."

WE Vax dot ca will be going live later today.