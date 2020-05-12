New Website to Help First Responders Battling Mental Health Issues

The local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is spearheading an effort to help first responders battling mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent study found nearly 45 per cent of frontline workers surveyed showed symptoms of a mental disorder — that's more than four times higher than the general population.

As a result, the CMHA has launched wehelpfirst.ca — a one-stop shop for information and resources for those looking for help.

Director of Communications and Mental Health Promotion Kim Willis, says several organizations chipped in including the local health unit and Family Services Windsor-Essex.

"It was the result and fruits of labour of the community coming together in a collaborative spirit to create a site that could be a standalone piece for first responders to access when they're in need," she says.

Willis says the website was planned before the COVID-19 pandemic, but may be even more useful now.

"It's been in the works for several months actually, but honestly, could there be a better time to launch a resource when we know that people on the frontline, including our first responders, are dealing with increased stress and anxiety," she says.

Willis says she's expecting a good uptake.

"We've seen that the need is so prevalent and the demand is there. So we are really hoping to do a push over the next couple months to let people know that this site is available. I'm hopeful that thousands will access this new resource," she adds.

The website was developed by St. Clair College students and made possible by a Ministry of Labour grant.

An app is expected to be released in the coming weeks as well.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi