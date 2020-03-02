New Website to Make Municipal Complaints More Efficient in Essex



A new online reporting system could make addressing municipal complaints more efficient in Essex.

The new website would cut out the middleman and send concerns with infrastructure and facilities directly to those who can address the issue.

Once a report is filed, the resident receives an email with a case number to confirm it was received and a follow up email is sent out to let them know when the issue is resolved.

Under the current system, concerns are gathered through several platforms and have to be physically or electronically passed on to the appropriate department.

According to a report going before council, the $6,000 for the website is covered under a Municipal Modernization Grant.

Monday night marks the first meeting since Mayor Larry Snively was charged under the municipal act in relation to alleged election violations in 2018.