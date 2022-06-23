New Welcome Centre shelter for women in Windsor set to open next week

The new Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families expects to begin accepting people experiencing homelessness on Tuesday, June 28.

The new shelter located at 500 Tuscarora, inside a former hotel, will feature 32 beds for single women, up from the current 12 rooms. It will also provide 16 rooms for families, with private washrooms.

The shelter will offer the community's first Pet-Friendly shelter space, two fully accessible units, a dedicated children's program space, healthy food prepared onsite in a new commercial-grade kitchen, and on-site medical support.

One of the family rooms at the new Welcome Centre shelter for women and families, located at 500 Tuscarora in Windsor. June 23, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Lady Laforet, Executive Director of The Welcome Centre, says it is more than just beds at the new centre.

"Everyone in the entire emergency shelter system, we've well moved beyond a 'hot and a cot.' We realize it's the services and supports you get wrapped in that not only get you out of homelessness but keep you out of homelessness,' she says.

There will also be housing support staff, on-site harm reduction programs, drop in programs, computer access and eating areas.

Laforet says this space will give clients a choice.

"They have the option of staying here or women's spaces at the Downtown Mission still," she says. "This will hopefully get women who are currently 'couch surfing' and not tied to any services, at the very least calling us. If it requires that they need emergency shelter, we can accommodate.

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families will operate the shelter in the building owned and maintained by the City of Windsor.

Dr. Cory Saunders, Vice-Chair of the Welcome Centre Board of Directors, says this building will provide opportunity and support to hundreds of women and families a year.

One of the rooms featuring beds for single women at the new Welcome Centre shelter for women and families, located at 500 Tuscarora in Windsor. June 23, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

The building was purchased after a $7.75-million contribution from the Ontario government's Social Services Relief Fund. Another $553,000 was also provided by the federal government's Canada's Reaching Home: Canada's homelessness Strategy.

Over the next ten years, the City of Windsor will also increase funding to the Welcome Centre by $850,000.

Jen Tanner, Manager of Homelessness and Housing Support at City of Windsor, says there is currently around 460 households experiencing homelessness.