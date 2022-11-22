New Windsor city council to decide on transit funding at first meeting

With the inaugural meeting out of the way, the new term of Windsor council is less than a week away from getting down to brass tacks.

One of the first things on the agenda for council is dealing with a Transit Windsor investment, and how to spend about $71-million in transit infrastructure funding through an Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant (ICIP) that's being made available by both the provincial and federal governments.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says there's no shortage of ways through the Transit Master Plan to spend the money.

He says there were two options, but one of them was construction of a new transit garage, but since 2019 it's price has risen from $40-million to $200-million.

"So that won't be happening, but plan B is still a great plan which checks off a lot of the elements in the transit master plan. And ultimately it's still a $100-million investment in our transit, and that is what's being recommended to city council," he said.

Dilkens says if they were to build the garage the users of the system wouldn't experience one benefit in terms of the operation, whereas this $100-million request is actually going to see them get tangible benefits.

"Users will know that there are improvements being made including automated fair collection systems, new bus stops and shelter upgrades, there will be some terminal upgrades and then we're planning on upgrading a lot of the clean diesel buses to hybrid electric buses as they age out."

Benefits from these projects include reduced maintenance and repair costs, potential fuel savings, lower emissions, improved efficiency through automated fare collection, and improved rider experience through bus stop/shelter and terminal upgrades according to a city document.

He says when other levels are providing funding at such levels, they won't miss the opportunity to match to benefit residents.

Dilkens says the City of Windsor is growing, and they're expanding the service to try and keep up.

"Including new routes like the 518X in the city, but we've also expanded services to Leamington, Kingsville, Essex, Amherstburg and LaSalle," Dilkens continued. "So we're making improvements which means we're putting more buses on the road, and we've also seen an increase in international students from the University of Windsor and St. Clair College which puts more of a demand on the transit system as well."

The first meeting of the new term of council is set for Monday, November 28 beginning at 4 p.m.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive