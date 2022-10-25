New Windsor councillors in Ward 3, Ward 4 and Ward 7

New councillors in Ward 3, Ward 4 and Ward 7 in three close races for the spot.

Renaldo Agostino has won Ward 3 by 75 votes.

Mark McKenzie has taken the seat in Ward 4 by less than 30 votes.

Angelo Marignani won the Ward 7 seat by 430 votes.

Agostino says he is ready to fix things in the downtown.

"I'm overwhelmed by the fact that the people of Ward 3, the people of downtown Windsor have the faith in me to take this downtown, to fix things that they believe that I can fix and I just know in my heart that I'm ready to do."

He says he feels the reason he won is because of his clear ideas and message.

"I've put in the work, I've had the support, and I feel that my message was clear, and my ideas were concise. And to be honest with you I think a lot of people voted because they know what I've done. They don't know what I can do next, but I think that I won this election because what I've been able to do for downtown Windsor."

McKenzie says his hard work of campaigning truly paid off.

"You know, I just worked hard, I had an amazing team we hit almost every door in the ward multiple times. And then this past weekend we really got out, we hit 6,000 houses this past weekend. My feet hurt, my legs hurt and honestly it's just mixed emotions. I don't even know what to say, I kind of can't believe it!"

He says he was trying not to cry when he found out the results.

"Tears of happiness, and I was just like 'wow, these months have paid off'. Ever since I was a child I just dreamed of this. My dad ran for city council, thrice, when I was a kid. I've always been interested in politics and city affairs."

Angelo Marignani has run numerous times for various council positions, however he never won during election time.

He says that winning the spot for Ward 7 was a dream come true.

"Dreams come true. If you have something that you want to do, this is to all the youth out there, do not give up. Do not give up."

Marignani was at a loss for words after finding out that he won.

"It just means the world to me. Right now I'm just dumbfounded. I'm just... I'm just... I'm overwhelmed, I really am."

Incumbent, Drew Dilkens, won the mayoral seat again after mayoral candidate Chris Holt conceded.

Fred Francis won Ward 1, Fabio Costante won Ward 2, Ed Sleiman won Ward 5, Jo-Anne Gignac won Ward 6, Gary Kaschak won Ward 8, Kieran McKenzie won Ward 9, Jim Morrison won Ward 10.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi