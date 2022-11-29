New Windsor police chief to be announced Tuesday morning

The Windsor Police Services Board is set to announce the next chief of police later this morning.

A news conference has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to make the announcement.

The posting for the job closed Sept. 19 and since then, the board has been going through the list of applicants, being aided in the process by executive search firm Odgers Berndtson.

Former police chief Pam Mizuno announced her sudden retirement on March 22, stepping down at the end of March after spending just two-and-a-half years in the position.

Deputy chief Jason Bellaire has been serving as the acting chief of police since April 1.