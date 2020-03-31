New Windsor Regional Hospital Website Lists Latest COVID-19 Numbers

Windsor Regional Hospital is taking another step to keep the public informed on the latest COVID-19 numbers.

The hospital has created a website which will be regularly updated with information like the number of patients in hospital with a confirmed case of COVID-19, how many patients are suspected to have the virus and the total number of individuals swabbed at the assessment centre.

Manager of Corporate Communications Steve Erwin says this is a one stop shop for the latest data.

"I think the thinking was we know that there's a lot of information out there. We know there's a lot of numbers going back and forth in different jurisdictions, the province, nationally, internationally. This is kind of a one stop shop where if people want to look for the data that's been verified they can find it on our website."

He says the public has been asking for an easy to understand tool like this.

"This involves a lot of collaboration with other hospitals and one thing that kept coming up was people wanting to know they can go to a reliable source for information for the number of people who have been tested positive for COVID in hospital and other data."

Erwin says hospital staff will do their best to get the latest numbers up as soon as possible.

"If someone wants information on the data, what the numbers look like, they can go to one page where the data has been verified. We're going to do our best to update it once and a day. Obviously it depends on the time. It's busy times at the hospital and we also want to make sure we have the information right."

The new website is live and can be accessed by the public.

As of March 31, the hospital is currently treating 15 patients for COVID-19.