New Year's day fire in Windsor being investigated as an arson

The public is being asked for any information as Windsor Police arson investigators probe a New Year's day fire.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Jan 1, emergency crews were called to a fire in a vacant building in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

The structure received significant damaged but no injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to be suspicious in nature and the incident is being investigated as an arson at this time.

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit, in conjunction with members of Windsor Fire and Rescue and the Office of the Fire Marshal are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are requested to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.