New Year's Eve Event to be Broadcast Live from Windsor

A province-wide New Year's Eve event will be broadcast live from Windsor.

The Labourers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) is hosting a 90 minute special on Thursday.

Local 625 business manager Rob Petroni says the event is the official launch of the Yunity Festival.

It's dubbed "From Ontario With Love: A Celebration of Hope" and will feature musical performances, storytelling and fireworks.

He says the event is being produced by JL Entertainment and award winning producers Jeffrey Latimer and Barry Avrich.

"It's being filmed in six different cities but live from Windsor," says Petroni. "We've been working on this since March and this is the launch of our new Yunity Festival that will be taking place hopefully in 2021."

AM800-News-Yunity-NYE-2.jpeg

Petroni says the event is being filmed in six different cities, but live from Windsor.

"It's huge," says Petroni. "That was a deal breaker, it had to be live from Windsor that was the deal," says Petroni. "Windsor Symphony Orchestra is playing a beautiful piece with Roberta Battaglia who is the 10-year-old girl from Toronto that came second in America's Got Talent this year."

Avril Lavigne,The Tenors, Barenaked Ladies, Loud Luxury and the Windsor Symphony Orchestra will perform during the event.

Andrew Phung from Kim's Convenience will be the host along with radio personality Arisa Cox.

The event begins at 10:30pm.

It can be heard on AM800 and seen on TVO and the Toronto Star's Facebook page.