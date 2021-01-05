New Years Eve Parties in Chatham-Kent Results in COVID Related Charges

Four homeowners in Chatham-Kent each rang in the new year by being given an $880 fine under the Reopening Ontario Act.

According to Chatham-Kent police, officers responded to four separate complaints on New Years Eve of homeowners not complying with the reopening act.

Tickets were handed out in Chatham, Merlin, Tilbury and Raleigh Township.

All of Ontario entered into a province-wide lockdown on December 26 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which states "no indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household."