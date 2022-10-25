Newly elected Amherstburg councillor becomes youngest in Windsor-Essex

The youngest member of councils elected in Windsor-Essex is in Amherstburg.

22-year-old Linden Crain was seeking one of five councillor seats in Amherstburg and was elected on Monday night by residents.

Crain received just under 3,800 votes, the most of any Amherstburg candidate including mayor, deputy, and councillor.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Crain says he's always believed in giving back to the community and being of service.

"That's what I followed, volunteering and fundraising in Amherstburg being apart of different boards that's what drove me to run for this position," he continued. "I think it's just another step forward I can take to help residents in Amherstburg."

He says his age did come up when talking to voters.

"Most of the doors, the second they get there they would say, how old are you, you're way too young, you look 16, you can't even drive. I just said you know what that's the best part, I changed the conversation with them."

Crain says his campaign focused on bringing a new voice and new perspective to council.

"I didn't expect the results last night. I didn't expect to be the top for voters. I'm still in shock but ready to get to work," he said.

Peter Courtney and Don McArthur are returning as councillors while Diane Pouget is back after being defeated in 2018.

Molly Allaire is also a new face around the council table.

Michael Prue is the new mayor and Chris Gibb is the town's new deputy mayor.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive