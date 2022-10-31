Newly elected Ward 3 councillor seeks a safer downtown

Newly elected Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino wants to emphasize safety in the downtown core going forward.

Agostino says he sees downtown as the underdog of Windsor.

Speaking on AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner, Agostino says he's been passionate about downtown for a long time.

"I'm so excited to make downtown safe, I'm so excited to change the conversation of what's happened down here and how to fix things. I know everyone in this city loves an underdog and I know I have the people on my side because I've gotten so many emails."



He says he wants to change the conversation when it comes to downtown Windsor.

"I'm just going to keep being positive, keep pushing forward and make downtown Windsor, not just the best downtown it's ever been, but the best downtown in the country. Downtown Windsor if you were to look at a scale, of what city could jump to that next level, Windsor has got to be number one."

Agostino says his campaign was built on downtown safety as its main priority.

"I've got some different solutions when it comes to policing, security, cameras and when it comes to different ways to deal with certain situations. I've seen the ways things happen, I know what attracts different issues, I think I have different solutions for these issues and I want to talk to the people in charge."

Agostino will officially take over for current Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin on November 15.