Newly Elected Windsor-Tecumseh MP Applauds USMCA

Windsor's newest Member of Parliament is applauding the tri-lateral trade deal between Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk points out a quarter of the $700-billion in trade between Canada and the U.S. comes through Windsor.

He says he was pleased to hear the revised deal had been signed by officials from all three countries.

"My first reaction, as I'm sure the reaction of a lot of workers and FCA, Ford and parts suppliers across Windsor and Essex County is relief" says Kusmierczyk. "And very much welcome this agreement."

He says Canada is left in a much stronger position than in the original pact.

"What this deal achieves is it tilts the playing field more in our favour" explains Kusmierczyk. "It's a better result for us, it's a better trade deal than the original NAFTA that was signed 25 years ago."

He says the elimination of the loophole over dispute arbitration will work in Canada's favour.

"When we call out Mexico for, for example, for flouting labour standards, we can actually take them to an arbitration panel that they can't shirk or avoid" says Kusmierczyk. "So this provides the trade deal with a lot more teeth than the original trade had. We can actually hold Mexico to account."

Kusmierczyk says the Windsor Essex area will clearly benefit from the improved content rules for vehicles sold in North America.