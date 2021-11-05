Newly formed group in Windsor-Essex to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates

A new group has been established in Windsor-Essex to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates at different workplaces.

Matt Hallewick is with the newly formed Windsor/Essex Citizens & Businesses Against Discrimination and says the group is not anti-vaccination but believes in freedom of choice.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Hallewick says he knows of at least three top doctors/specialists that are unvaccinated and he's working closely with them.

He says the group is challenging Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj and Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad to a respectful debate on the issue.

Hallewick feels only one side of the narrative is being presented.

"We've actually challenged and I like to again challenge David and Dr. Saad to public debate with our doctors," says Hallewick. "The public should demand that and they certainly deserve to hear that other side."

He says his group is assisting health care workers.

"We've secured legal representation for the health care workers," says Hallewick. "So we're in the final stages. "We're organizing the auto workers which are close and we're working with municipal workers as well to forge forward with legal representation."

Hallewick says rights and freedoms are being challenged.

"Sometimes one side is a little bit more right than the other," says Hallewick. "If I'm wrong I want to know but we won't know unless we have both sides of qualified professionals sit down and hammer this out in public and we deserve that as a society because we're dividing."

He says his business has been impacted by the mandates.

Hallewick says his group supports peaceful protests and demonstrations.

He says he does not organize the rallies but according to the group's website, there is a rally planned for this Tuesday at 2:40pm at the union hall on Turner Road.