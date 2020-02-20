Newman Released from Hospital

Ryan Newman has been released from a Florida hospital two days after his scary crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

This announcement came just a few hours after Roush Fenway Racing said the 42-year-old driver was fully alert, walking around, playing with his daughters and joking with the hospital staff.

There has still not been any details regarding what injuries Newman sustained during the crash or when he may resume racing again.

Roush did announce that Ross Chastain will drive Newman's No. 6 Ford for this weekend's Cup Series race in Las Vegas.