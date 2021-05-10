Next Phase of Cabana Road Improvements Underway

The next round of improvements to Cabana Road is underway in Windsor.

Cabana Road will be expanded to four lanes from Dougall Avenue to Dominion Boulevard at a cost of $13-million.

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis says it's the third and fourth phase of a $46-million investment to rebuild the Cabana Road Corridor.

He tells The Afternoon News it's been six years since the city started planning the project.

"We're definitely heading into the end of the road and I think it's going to be good when it's all said and done," he says.

Francis says bike lanes, sidewalks, new boulevards and landscaping are all included in the project.

"Certainly some people have some questions about how it will effect what their streets going to look like when everything is said and done," he says. "We are making some changes to the betterment of everything, but I think everyone is looking forward to the work being started, and more importantly, the work finishing up."

He's asking residents to be patient while the work is completed.

"I think there's going to be some inconveniences that we can work through and people are going to be patient I'm sure, but for the most part I think everyone knows what to expect," he added.

Work on Cabana Road East from Walker Road to Provincial Road is the final stage of the multi-phase project — that stage will go out for tender in 2023.