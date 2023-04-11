Next phase of Cabana Road reconstruction project about to begin

Work on the next phase of the Cabana Road reconstruction project is slated to begin later this month.

The work which is phase four of the project will take place between Highway 3 and Mount Carmel Drive.

The $18.5-million phase includes expanding the road from two to four lanes, wider sidewalks, upgrading water mains, storm sewers and street lighting.

It will also include new traffic signals, pedestrian crossing signals and the addition of one more through and right-turning lane at the Highway 3 and Cabana Road West intersection.

Project manager Jane He says detours will be posted.

"During the construction there will be massive traffic detour and we just request all the passengers and the residents be patient, be careful when you pass through the construction lane," says He. "We will try our best to accommodate local residents needs."

Cabana Road in front of Huron Lodge, April 11, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

She adds the latest phase will be done in stages.

"The first phase will be concentrated on St. Clair College intersection and we will complete the intersection before Labour Day and then we'll continue the construction towards west," says He.

The city says the process of relocating utility lines for phase four is complete.

City staff is also preparing for fifth phase of the project.

Phase five is expected to begin in 2024 and includes work from the Sixth Concession to Walker Road.

A sign with the price tag of phase four is up near Huron Lodge, April 11, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)