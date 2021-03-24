Next Phase of Huron Church Road Construction to Begin in April
The next phase of the Huron Church Road reconstruction project in Windsor is set to begin in April.
Ward two city councillor Fabio Costante says the $4.9-million project will include new pavement, concrete curbs, medians and sidewalks between Girardot Street and College Avenue.
It will also include water main upgrades, street lighting improvements and new traffic signal infrastructure at the intersection of Huron Church and Tecumseh.
Costante says the city is also looking ahead to future phases.
"In the last few years we've completed two stretches of Huron Church," says Costante. "This will be the third stretch and there's an application being put forward already for a fourth stretch which would encompass Girardot to Tecumseh Road West."
He says the upgrades are needed.
"It's a stretch of road that actually that I'm grateful is being replaced because lots of potholes, ridges and it's an old road and the median is also somewhat falling apart," says Costante. "So I'm glad that this work is being done."
Costante says Huron Church Road will be a very different roadway in the next few years.
"A combination of the road reconstruction and the median reconstruction and the sidewalks, curbs and lighting. With the development of the Gordie Howe Bridge which will see invariably less traffic down Huron Church," he says. "I think the combination of both present a really good opportunity for a different type of development along the stretch of Huron Church in future years."
The city has received $3-million from the provincial government for the project.
Work will begin on the southbound lanes in early April, at which point vehicle traffic will shift to the northbound lanes, where two-way traffic will be temporarily installed.
Once the work is completed on the southbound lanes, the project will shift to the northbound lanes.