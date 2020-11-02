Next Phase of Provincial Road Improvements Beginning

The next phase of reconstructing Provincial Road gets underway today.

It's part of the $76-million Provincial/Division Corridor Project that has seen lane closures on Provincial Road from Legacy Park to the Monarch Basics and Lowes Home Hardware intersections.

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie says the road improvements are overdue.

"Along Provincial Road through that corridor there's been a tremendous amount of development, both commercial and residential, and the traffic volumes have increased pretty sharply over the last five to ten years," he says.

McKenzie says the corridor will be unrecognizable when it's done.

"This is part of a larger project that is doing to allow us to continue develop out in that part of the city as well as to accommodate existing traffic volumes that exist through the Provincial Road corridor as well as the connector to the 401 Highway," he says.

McKenzie says the work happening underground will also ensure future development.

"Increase the existing capacity on the water management side so there's going to be some relief to some extent with respect to flooding through the entire area as a result of this project going forward," he says.

Provincial Road from Legacy Park to the Monarch Basics and Lowes Home Hardware intersection will be closed to through traffic for at least a month starting this morning.

With files from Rob Hindi