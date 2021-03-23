Next Phase of Restoration Work Beginning at Malden Park

The City of Windsor is continuing restoration work at Malden Park this week.

According to a city release, large machinery is expected to be at the park until Saturday but will have minimal impact on park users.

The city recently finished sewer work in the area and is now shifting to the restoration of the pathways that were affected by the sewer upgrades.

The majority of the work this week will be done to the trails on the south side of the park running along the E.C. Row Expressway.

The city says it is using a granular surface until asphalt is readily available.

The park remains open but users are being asked to stay clear of construction areas and keep an eye out for dump trucks.