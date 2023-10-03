Next round of water testing begins in Wheatley and Tilbury

With the boil water advisory continuing throughout the Wheatley and Tilbury area, the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and CK Public Health have begun conducting the next round of water testing.

Officials say tests are being conducted within the Wheatley/Tilbury water distribution system, which has approximately 328 kilometers of watermains and serves approximately 8,500 residents.

The PUC is supplying this water distribution system through system interconnects with other water systems and hauling bulk water to supplement supplies.

Along with ensuring the water system has sufficient pressure, there must also be adequate chlorine levels.

The water must also be completely free of bacteriological contamination.

When these conditions have been met, then the boil water advisory can be lifted.

PUC officials continue to work to ensure that water is available for everyone and ask that water conservation efforts continue.

Water conservation means avoiding water consumption activities such as lawn watering, car washing, filling of hot tubs, and all other non-essential uses of the water supply.

Since September 28th, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent has distributed a total of seven semi-trailer loads of water to the residents of Wheatley and Tilbury, totalling approximately 170,000 litres of drinking water.

Bottled water continues to be available for pick-up in both the Wheatley arena and Tilbury arena parking lots.

Hours of operation for the pick-up locations are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day until the boil water advisory ends.

Officials are recommending one or two cases per family per day, but understand that some circumstances may require more.