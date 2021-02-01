NFC Captures Virtual Pro Bowl

There wasn't be an actual Pro Bowl football game this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the substitute contest held virtually on EA Sports Madden NFL 21 saw the NFC earn a big victory over the AFC stars.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was named the game's MVP. His teammates included, Jamal Adams and race car driver Bubba Wallace.

Stars such as Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry, and Snoop Dogg participated for the AFC team.

with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.