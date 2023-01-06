NFL announces Bills-Bengals won't resume

The Bills and Bengals won't be finishing their Week 17 game.

The NFL announced Thursday that the game has officially been cancelled and ruled a no-contest.

The decision brings forward a number of different playoff scenarios as both teams were battling for the top seed in the AFC.

Should the Bills and Chiefs both win this weekend and later meet in the AFC Championship game, the game will be played at a neutral site.

The same scenario will occur if both those teams lose in Week 18 and the Bengals win.

Then if either of those three teams meet in the AFC Championship game, the game will be played at a neutral site.

