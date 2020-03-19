NFL Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive for COVID-19

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is the first person from the NFL to test positive for COVID-19.

Payton revealed his diagnosis to ESPN Thursday. He tells ESPN he came forward with his diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.

According to Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network, Payton attended a race at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. on Saturday and felt like he was coming down with a cold.

