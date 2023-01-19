NFL Divisional Round tickets set records

NFL fans are having to dig deep into their pockets to attend Divisional Round playoff games this weekend.

Three of the four games rank in the top four most expensive division round games ever.

At the top of the list is Sunday's marquee matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys with an average secondary market price of over 14-hundred dollars.

That's according to TicketIQ, which began tracking ticket sales data a decade ago.

The New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game isn't far behind with an average of just over eleven-hundred dollars.

Tickets for the Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game are selling for an average of just over 600-bucks.

— with files from MetroSource