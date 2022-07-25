NFL enters media streaming marketplace with 'NFL+' service

The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform.

The league has announced the launch today of NFL+.

Owners were briefed about it during the league meetings in May, while Brian Rolapp, the NFL's chief media and business officer, confirmed in a column for Sports Illustrated last week that it would be starting this season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the direct-to-consumer offering gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them.

Goodell says they think it's a major step forward and that it will evolve, build and get better as more and more content becomes available on this platform.

The launch of NFL+ comes as 15 games on Thursday night will be carried exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The Sunday Ticket package of out-of-market Sunday games currently will expire at the end of this season.

Amazon, Apple and Google have emerged as the frontrunners to take over the rights that DirecTV has held since 1994.

NFL+ will allow fans to view out-of-market pre-season games on all devices; local and national regular-season and post-season games on mobile devices; team and national radio feeds, N-F-L Network shows on-demand along with the N-F-L Films archive.

It could also include content produced by teams.

It will be able to be accessed through the N-F-L app and website.

NFL+ will be available for $4.99/month or $39.99/year.

A premium package which includes full and condensed game replays as well as the coaches film is $9.99/month or $79.99/year.

The Game Pass package was previously available for $100/year. NFL+ will part of fans who purchase season tickets for their teams.