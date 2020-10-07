NFL Hit With More Covid Cases

A Tennessee Titans player has reportedly tested positive on the same day their facility was set to re-open after registering two straight days of negative tests. ESPN notes the latest positive puts the team's game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders have also had a player test positive, ESPN reports.

The Patriots started backup quarterback Brian Hoyer in their delayed game Monday night with starter Cam Newton on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Raiders placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, while 10 other Raiders players were fined a total of $165,000 by the NFL on Monday for violating coronavirus protocols at a charity event hosted by tight end Darren Waller.

The Patriots are scheduled to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, while the Raiders are set to visit the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Patriots on Monday night.

with files from TSN