NFL Issues Updates to COVID-19 Protocols

The NFL is updating its COVID-19 protocols after two players tested positive on Monday from two different teams.

The league sent out a memo saying a total of seven players were identified as "high risk close contacts" and must isolate for a minimum of five days.

The sidelines will now be expanded to the 20-yard line on each side to give teams more space for distancing.

It also outlined the importance of wearing masks when not on the field or in the locker room and strongly recommends players and coaches to avoid pre-game and post-game interactions between teams.

With files from the Associated Press