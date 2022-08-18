NFL, Players Association agree to 11 game suspension for Deshaun Watson

(Cleveland, OH) -- The NFL and its players association are in agreement on an eleven-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

He was suspended for six games by a retired judge for violations of the NFL personal conduct policy related to sexual misconduct or assault allegations made by many women.

He'll be fined five-million-dollars for violating the league's policy on top of the eleven games he'll be forced to sit out.

This comes after Watson reportedly settled with 23 of the women bringing allegations against him in recent months.

The star QB will be eligible to return during week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

— with files from MetroSource