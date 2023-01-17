NFL regular season attendance highest in six years

(New York, NY) -- Ticket sales are booming for the NFL.

Sports Business Journal reports NFL regular season attendance shot up to a six-year high in 2022.

Games saw an average crowd size of just under 69-thousand-500 fans as attendance not just returned to pre-pandemic levels, but beat them.

The league also set a total attendance record of 18-point-eight-million -- a number boosted in part by having 17 regular seasons games.

Teams who improved on the field also saw jumps at the box office with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars seeing the largest attendance increases.

