NFL's Top Rusher Has New Deal

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a new contract with Derrick Henry, keeping the NFL rushing leader around and not playing under the franchise tag before the NFL deadline for an extension.

The team announced the deal, saying only that it was a ``multi-year extension.'' Henry reportedly received a four-year deal for $50 million with $25.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.com.

The Titans had until 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday to sign Henry to an extension or pay him $10.2 million under the franchise tag he signed April 2.

The Titans signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year deal in March.

with files from Associated Press