NFL Shuts Down Patriots' Facility

The Broncos-Patriots game that had been rescheduled to Monday is now being moved to next Sunday after the Patriots had one new positive test for the coronavirus Sunday morning, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Patriots were to be on bye in Week 6, while the Broncos were supposed to play Miami. The Dolphins-Broncos game is being rescheduled.

The NFL shut down the Patriots facility Sunday morning for the third time in 10 days while further testing is conducted, sources told ESPN's Schefter and Field Yates.

The Patriots had reopened their facility and held a practice Saturday after having been closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Newton's positive test came back on Saturday, Oct. 3, which was when the Patriots were scheduled to travel to Kansas City for a game against the Chiefs the next day. But the facility was shut down, and players and coaches were sent home.

The game was moved to Monday, and the Patriots traveled that morning. Veteran cornerback Jason McCourty questioned whether the NFL was putting the team's safety first, suggesting perhaps the game should have been postponed.

Gilmore played every snap in a 26-10 loss to the Chiefs, and he tested positive for COVID-19 two days later. He was part of a group of close contacts to Newton who flew on a separate plane to Kansas City. Murray, the practice squad defensive tackle, had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list the day before.

The Patriots had three straight days of negative tests before Sunday's shutdown.

