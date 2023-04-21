NFL suspends 5 players for violating gambling policy

NEW YORK - The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league's gambling policy.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney are suspended through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.

Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams are suspended six games.

The Lions released Cephus and Moore.

Berryhill and Williams were suspended for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.