NFL to Expand Playoffs

NFL team owners have voted to expand the playoffs by one team in each conference for next season.

During a conference call to discuss league business after the annual meetings were cancelled because of the new coronavirus pandemic, the owners also awarded one of those extra games to CBS and one to NBC.

The decision will add two additional playoff teams to bring the total to 14. Each conference will have seven playoff teams and the top seed will earn a first-round bye.

The change marks the first NFL postseason expansion since 1990.

Only the teams with the best record in the AFC and NFC will get a bye under the new format; the top two teams skipped wild-card weekend in the past.

Also, NFL football just got a lot more fun for kids. Nickelodeon is set to broadcast an NFL playoff game as part of the league's new postseason expansion.

Nick will have a separately produced telecast to tailor to a younger audience. The changes will begin this season.



files from Associated Press