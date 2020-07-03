NFL to Play Black National Anthem

``Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing'' will be performed live or played before ``The Star-Spangled Banner'' prior to each NFL game during Week 1 and the league is considering putting names of victims of police brutality on helmet decals or jersey patches, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.

The person said the league is working collaboratively with players to recognize victims of systemic racism throughout the season in a variety of ways.

The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because discussions between the league and the NFL Players Association are ongoing.

In an effort to fight racial injustice, the league is also considering recognizing victims of police brutality with names on uniforms, helmet decals or jersey patches.

This comes after the NFL voiced its support towards the Black Lives Matter movement in light of nationwide protests of George Floyd's death.

with files from Associated Press