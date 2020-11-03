NFL To Propose 16-Team Playoff as a Backup Plan

The NFL is making plans that could expand the postseason field to 16 teams.

ESPN reports the NFL competition committee is expected to propose a 16-team playoff to owners as a coronavirus pandemic contingency plan.

The expanded playoff scenario would be in the event if games are lost due to the virus.

Under the plan, four division champions and four wild-card teams from each conference would compete in the postseason.

It would be a one versus eight, two versus seven, three versus six, and four versus five format.