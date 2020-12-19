NHL and Players' Association Reach Tentative Deal for 2021 Season

The NHL and its Players' Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side's executive board.

The league's deputy commissioner Bill Daly has confirmed the two sides have a tentative deal that will include a 56-game schedule for 2021.

Approval from health officials in the five Canadian provinces that have teams is still needed before the NHL can go ahead with the season.

It remains unclear if teams would play in their home arenas or in hub cities.

Puck drop for the regular season is set for January 13 if approved by all parties.