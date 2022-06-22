NHL award winners announced

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was honoured as the NHL's most valuable player after winning the Hart Trophy.

Shesterkin led the league in goals against average and save percentage.

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie.

The NHL is revealing the award winners from the 2021-22 regular season.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider was named the winner of the Calder Trophy, given to the top rookie of the year.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar rounded things out after being named the recipient of the Norris Trophy, given to the league's top defenseman.

