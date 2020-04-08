NHL Commissioner Says Season May Not be Completed

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has raised the possibility of not being able to complete the regular season.

During an interview on NBCSN, he stressed that all options remain on the table.

Bettman said the league is hoping to have a clearer picture of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the next few weeks, and that ``nothing has been ruled in and nothing ruled out.''

Bettman said the ideal scenario would be to complete the season to determine playoff seedings in fairness to teams involved in tightly contested races in both conferences. However, he adds: ``We understand that may not be possible.''

The live interview broadcast Tuesday marked the first time Bettman has mentioned the possibility of the league not being able to complete the regular season. There were 189 games remaining when play was postponed on March 12.

with files from Canadian Press