NHL Expansion Seattle Kraken Hire Dave Hakstol as First Coach

The Seattle Kraken hired Dave Hakstol on Thursday as head coach of the expansion franchise that will begin play this fall.

Hakstol will take on the challenge of leading the first-year organization in his second head job in the NHL. He coached the Philadelphia Flyers for three plus seasons from 2015-19 and spent the past two years as a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant.

The 52-year-old Hakstol coached the Flyers to two playoff appearances and was fired midway through his fourth season after no series victories. Hakstol before that coached at the University of North Dakota for 11 years and was an off-the-board hire six years ago for then-Philadelphia general manager Ron Hextall, as he is for Seattle's Ron Francis this time.

Hakstol's task in Seattle will be significant, trying to equal the success of the the league's last expansion franchise, however unrealistic it might be for the Kraken to match the first season of the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas reached the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season and has made the playoffs in all four years since inception.

Seattle's management has thought big from the start, and the expectations for the Kraken are success from the start.

The hiring also fit the timeline that Francis set out from the start of wanting Seattle's coaching search settled before the end of June and in plenty of time before the July 21 expansion draft and July 23 NHL draft when the Kraken will have the No. 2 overall selection.