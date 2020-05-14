NHL Not Planning to Cancel Season

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says he has no plans on cancelling the remainder of the NHL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bettman spoke at a virtual town hall hosted by the San Jose Sharks for members of their business alliance.

According to The Mercury News, Bettman responded to a question on the season by saying he was not contemplating ending the 2019-20 season without handing out the Stanley Cup.

He said cancelling is too easy a solution, and states and cities are gradually reopening.

The NHL suspended the season on March 12 due to the novel coronavirus.

The league is looking at plans to centralize groups of teams in low-risk centres in hopes of resuming the 2019-20 campaign this summer.



with files from (The Canadian Press)