NHL players not going to Beijing Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns

NHL players won't be going to the 2022 Beijing Olympics, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.

The move by the league and the NHL Players' Association comes amid COVID-19 concerns that have seen an explosion of cases and 45 games postponed since Dec. 13.

The person spoke to The Canadian Press on the condition of anonymity because a formal announcement has yet to be made.

The NHL and NHLPA officially committed to going to China for the 2022 Games back in September, but that agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation allowed either party to withdraw if COVID-19 conditions rendered participation "impractical or unsafe.''

More than one-third of NHL clubs have either been recently shut down or voluntarily suspended activities due to coronavirus concerns.

The league currently has more than 15 per cent of its players in virus protocol, forcing a string of postponements.