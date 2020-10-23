NHL Postpones All-Star Weekend, Winter Classic

The NHL has announced it is postponing the All-Star Game and Winter Classic for the upcoming season.

The Winter Classic was scheduled to be played between the Wild and Blues in Minneapolis on New Year's Day. However, with the league targeting January 1st for a return, the decision was made to move the game.

The All-Star Game was scheduled to be played in Sunrise, Florida at the end of January has also been postponed.

The league said in a statement that the postponements don't have an impact on their target return date of January 1st.

— With files from Metro Source