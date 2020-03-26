NHL Puts Draft on Hold

The NHL has announced that it is postponing the scouting combine, the league awards ceremony and the draft due to the ongoing uncertainly resulting from the coronavirus.

All three events were scheduled to be held in June, an impossibility if the league resumes its regular season and holds a full playoff schedule.

The NHL added that the draft and draft lottery will be announced when plans are finalized.

The NHL's chief medical officer expects the coronavirus pandemic to get worse before it gets better in North America.

The officer says it is difficult to predict when cases of COVID-19 might peak or decrease.

That uncertainty makes it unclear when players might be able to get back on the ice in small groups, let alone when games might resume.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly believes it's too early to know whether fans would be allowed in whenever hockey is back.

with files from Canadian Press