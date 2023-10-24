NHL rescinds ban on rainbow-coloured, other stick tape supporting social causes    

NEW YORK - The NHL has rescinded its ban on players using stick tape to support social causes, including rainbow-coloured Pride tape.

The league said in a statement Tuesday that players will have the option to represent social causes with stick tape throughout the season.

The statement, which the NHL said came after consultation with the NHL Players' Association and the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, made no mention of jerseys and other equipment.

The league sent out a memo to teams earlier this month that reiterated a ban on altering on-ice gear for warmups and official team practices to reflect theme nights.

The decision on rainbow-coloured tape came after the league received widespread criticism last season when a handful of players opted out of wearing Pride-themed jerseys in support of the LGBTQ community.

Players across the league, including Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, expressed disappointment in the NHL's decision to ban Pride tape.