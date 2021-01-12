NHL's First Black Player Honoured

The Boston Bruins are going to honour the NHL's first Black playe, Willie O'Ree this season.

The Boston Bruins are going to honor the NHL's first Black player this season.

The Bruins announced they will retire Willie O'Ree's number-22 jersey and raise it to the rafters on February 18th before the team plays New Jersey.

O'Ree debuted for the Bruins in 1958. He played professional hockey for 21 seasons including 13 in the WHL. O'Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame under the builder category in 2018.

with files from Associated Press

