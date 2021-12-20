NHL season put on pause until Boxing Day due to COVID-19

The NHL and its players' association have agreed to put the season on hold until Boxing Day amid rising COVID-19 cases among a number of teams.

More than a quarter of the league's teams have been shut down with more than 40 games postponed so far this season due to positive cases.

The pause in play will begin Wednesday and go until Christmas Day when the league will re-evaluate the situation.

Teams must suspend all operations and will not practice or be tested during the time off.