NHL Sells Naming Rights To Four Divisions

The NHL is creating new ways to generate revenue as the 56-game season approaches.

The league has sold naming rights to each of its four new divisions, which have been realigned due to COVID-19 and travel concerns.

The divisions will be known as the Scotia NHL North Division, Honda NHL West Division, Discover NHL Central Division, and MassMutual NHL East Division.

It will be a one-year deal according to ESPN.

The NHL also previously announced it would allow advertisements on player helmets in another effort to create revenue for teams.

The league has suffered huge revenue shortfalls over the last year due to the ongoing pandemic.



with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.