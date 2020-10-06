NHL Targets New Year's Day to Start Season
There won't be any more NHL hockey in 2020.
The league and the NHL Players' Association announced Tuesday that they are targeting Jan. 1 for the start of the 2020-21 regular season.
Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement at the kick off of the NHL draft, which is being held virtually Tuesday and Wednesday.
A joint release from the league and players' union said estimated timing for the start of training camp will come ``at a later date.''
The league previously stated that Dec. 1 was the target date for beginning the 2020-21 season.
The NBA has said it will not begin its season until January at the earliest.
with files from (The Canadian Press)